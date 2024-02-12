Director of Installation Management Command-Pacific Brenda Lee McCullough visited U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey touring the installation facilities and recognizing members of the IMCOM team for outstanding service to Army communities on Feb. 8, 2024. The U.S. Army in the Pacific operates in a vast geographic region, which includes more than 40 countries and some of the world’s largest foreign armies. The Pacific is one of the most diverse Army areas of operation – geographically, economically, politically, and culturally. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8239326
|VIRIN:
|240208-A-UC770-5010
|Resolution:
|5895x3930
|Size:
|881.8 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM-Pacific Director visits USAG Yongsan-Casey [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT