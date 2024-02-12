Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 1 [Image 5 of 6]

    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 1

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zachary Eason surfaces from the water during a dive sustainment training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 7, 2024. The training is designed to enhance the Marines proficiency and capabilities for specialized insert and extract operations. Eason, a native of Tennessee, is with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 23:36
    Photo ID: 8239291
    VIRIN: 240207-M-KJ552-1062
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 1 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Kendrick Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines, 3D MARDIV, INDOPACOM, 3d Recon, Pacific, USMC

