U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Maxwell Mayman completes a gear check during a dive sustainment training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 7, 2024. The training is designed to enhance the Marines proficiency and capabilities for specialized insert and extract operations. Mayman, a native of California, is a reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 23:36 Photo ID: 8239284 VIRIN: 240207-M-KJ552-1079 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.85 MB Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 1 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Kendrick Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.