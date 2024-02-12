3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Maxwell Mayman completes an in-water gear check during a dive sustainment training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 8, 2024. The training is designed to enhance the Marines proficiency and capabilities for specialized insert and extract operations. Mayman, a native of California, is a reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

