U.S. Marines surface the water during a dive sustainment training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 8, 2024. The training is designed to enhance the Marines proficiency and capabilities for specialized insert and extract operations. The Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 23:36
|Photo ID:
|8239278
|VIRIN:
|240208-M-KJ552-1165
|Resolution:
|4024x2604
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Kendrick Jackson, identified by DVIDS
