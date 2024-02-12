Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2 [Image 5 of 6]

    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines surface the water during a dive sustainment training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 8, 2024. The training is designed to enhance the Marines proficiency and capabilities for specialized insert and extract operations. The Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 23:36
    Photo ID: 8239278
    VIRIN: 240208-M-KJ552-1165
    Resolution: 4024x2604
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Kendrick Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2
    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2
    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2
    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2
    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2
    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, 3D MARDIV, INDOPACOM, 3d Recon, Pacific, USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT