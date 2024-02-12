Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2 [Image 4 of 6]

    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Maxwell Mayman prepares his gear during a dive sustainment training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 8, 2024. The training is designed to enhance the Marines proficiency and capabilities for specialized insert and extract operations. Mayman, a native of California, is a Reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 23:36
    Photo ID: 8239277
    VIRIN: 240208-M-KJ552-1143
    Resolution: 3640x3402
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Kendrick Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

