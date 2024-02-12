U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Maxwell Mayman prepares his gear during a dive sustainment training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 8, 2024. The training is designed to enhance the Marines proficiency and capabilities for specialized insert and extract operations. Mayman, a native of California, is a Reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 23:36
|Photo ID:
|8239277
|VIRIN:
|240208-M-KJ552-1143
|Resolution:
|3640x3402
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Kendrick Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT