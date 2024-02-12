Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 31, 2024) From left to right, two AH-1Z Cobra helicopters and one UH-1Y Huey helicopter assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), fly over the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious landing dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 23:15
    Photo ID: 8239271
    VIRIN: 013124-N-FI026-1008
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    ACE
    USS Green Bay
    FlightOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT