ESL Divers Operate a RHIB

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan 11, 2024) Navy Diver 3rd Class Brannon Richardson, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) prepares the 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat for use as a deployable diving platform. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Gregory A. Pickett II)

