ESL Divers Operate a RHIB

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 11, 2024) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) use an 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat as a deployable diving platform in support of dive operations. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Gregory A. Pickett II)

