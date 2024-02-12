This Valentine's Day, Air Force Civil Engineers shared what they love about the CE community. We hope you enjoy CMSgt Michael Hester's response, and be sure to check @AirForceCE on Instagram and Facebook to see even more responses!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 20:47 Photo ID: 8239211 VIRIN: 240213-O-CF481-6578 Resolution: 2557x643 Size: 201.7 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CE, I Love You - CMSgt Michael Hester [Image 2 of 2], by Emma Loscalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.