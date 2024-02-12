3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 2

U.S. Marines emerge from the water during a dive sustainment training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 8, 2024. The training is designed to enhance the Marines proficiency and capabilities for specialized insert and extract operations. The Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

