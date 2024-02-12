Col. Jennifer Venghaus, the U.S. Army South Staff Judge Advocate, and Col. Joseph Venghaus, Trial Judge, 5th Judicial Circuit, speak with Maj. Gen. William Thigpen after their joint promotion ceremony at the Fort Sam Houston Courthouse in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 9, 2024. The couple met in college at Southwestern University, got married during law school in 2002, and have been serving in the Army together for 20 years.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 19:55
|Photo ID:
|8239122
|VIRIN:
|240209-A-OT530-3901
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All Rise: Married Army JAG officers promoted together during joint ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
All Rise: Married Army JAG officers promoted together during joint ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT