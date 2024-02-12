Col. Jennifer Venghaus, the U.S. Army South Staff Judge Advocate, shares a moment with her daughter at a joint promotion ceremony with her husband, Col. Joseph Venghaus, Trial Judge, 5th Judicial Circuit, at the Fort Sam Houston Courthouse in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 9, 2024. The couple met in college at Southwestern University, got married during law school in 2002, and have been serving in the Army together for 20 years.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 19:55 Photo ID: 8239121 VIRIN: 240209-A-OT530-6047 Resolution: 4850x3829 Size: 903.86 KB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All Rise: Married Army JAG officers promoted together during joint ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.