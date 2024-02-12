Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Rise: Married Army JAG officers promoted together during joint ceremony [Image 17 of 20]

    All Rise: Married Army JAG officers promoted together during joint ceremony

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Col. Joseph Venghaus, Trial Judge, 5th Judicial Circuit, gives remarks during a joint promotion ceremony with his wife, Col. Jennifer Venghaus, the U.S. Army South Staff Judge Advocate, at the Fort Sam Houston Courthouse in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 9, 2024. The couple met in college at Southwestern University, got married during law school in 2002, and have been serving in the Army together for 20 years.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 19:55
    Photo ID: 8239118
    VIRIN: 240209-A-OT530-3556
    Resolution: 6104x4338
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    This work, All Rise: Married Army JAG officers promoted together during joint ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    spouse
    SJA
    MACP
    Staff Judge Advocate

