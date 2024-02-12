Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Thereasa's Catholic School. [Image 3 of 3]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Thereasa's Catholic School.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Feb. 1, 2024) Sailors from SEPTAR on Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, demonstrates how different tools are used for SEPTAR during the STREAM night at St. Thereasa's Catholic School in Kekaha, Hawaii. STREAM night offers components like Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Math to young learners in an opportunity to explore all these areas in a new and exciting way. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 19:28
    Photo ID: 8239091
    VIRIN: 240201-N-HW207-1106
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Thereasa's Catholic School. [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Thereasa's Catholic School.
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Thereasa's Catholic School.
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Thereasa's Catholic School.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    COMMUNITY
    OUTREACH
    PMRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT