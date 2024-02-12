Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Thereasa's Catholic School.

KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Feb. 1, 2024) Electronics Technician Second Class Trevor Byassee a Sailor from SEPTAR on Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, demonstrates how different tools are used for SEPTAR during the STREAM night at St. Thereasa's Catholic School in Kekaha, Hawaii. STREAM night offers components like Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Math to young learners in an opportunity to explore all these areas in a new and exciting way. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

