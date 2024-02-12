Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJCS Gen. Brown Visits USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Ramage [Image 6 of 13]

    CJCS Gen. Brown Visits USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Ramage

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lauren Howes 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., is interviewed by press following a tour of USS Ramage (DDG 61), Feb. 9, 2024. Ramage recently returned from its regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces area of operations to deter adversarial aggression, protect national interests, and safeguard U.S. and Allied forces in the region. Brown extended his gratitude for each Sailor’s service and hard work during the eight-month deployment.

    IMAGE INFO

