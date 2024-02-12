CJCS Gen. Brown Visits USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Ramage

NORFOLK, Va. -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., center) speaks to Sailors over the ship’s 1MC as part of a tour of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Feb. 9, 2024. Ford recently returned from its regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces area of operations to deter adversarial aggression, protect national interests, and safeguard U.S. and Allied forces in the region. Brown extended his gratitude for each Sailor’s service and hard work during the eight-month deployment.

