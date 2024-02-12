Perform with a Purpose

Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, execute their drill sequence during the Blue Angels “Fat Albert” C-130J Super Hercules fly-over at Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2024. The performance was the start of this year’s Battle Color Detachment Tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

