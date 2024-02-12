Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perform with a Purpose

    YUMA, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Corporal Gerald Wells III, rifle inspector, Silent Drill Platoon, conducts a rifle inspection during the Blue Angels “Fat Albert” C-130J Super Hercules fly-over at Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2024. The performance was the start of this year’s Battle Color Detachment Tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Location: YUMA, AK, US
    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

