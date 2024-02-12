6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill

Aircrew and maintainers assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing inspect a KC-135 Stratotanker prior to takeoff at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2024. The 6th ARW provides air refueling support for Department of Defense and partner nation aircraft, enabling them to fly longer and have global presence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
