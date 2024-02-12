Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill [Image 5 of 5]

    6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew and maintainers assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing inspect a KC-135 Stratotanker prior to takeoff at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2024. The 6th ARW provides air refueling support for Department of Defense and partner nation aircraft, enabling them to fly longer and have global presence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    This work, 6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    MacDill
    Air Force

