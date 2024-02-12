6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill

Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform preflight maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2024. Maintainers are responsible for ensuring aircraft meet safety standards and are ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
