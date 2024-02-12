6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Quesnel, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics specialist, installs a high frequency radio prototype on a KC-135 Statotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2024. The new radio prototype weighs 45 pounds less than the previous system, has improved reliability with the latest military wave forms and is easier to modify. The KC-135 will be sent to Edwards AFB, California for its first inflight test with the radio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

