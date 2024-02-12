Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill [Image 2 of 5]

    6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luis Flores, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2024. Prior to takeoff, aircraft are guided from their parked locations to safely navigate to the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 16:33
    Photo ID: 8238766
    VIRIN: 240213-F-TE518-1265
    Resolution: 6026x4017
    Size: 10.97 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill
    6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill
    6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill
    6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill
    6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    MacDill
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT