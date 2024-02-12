U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luis Flores, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 13, 2024. Prior to takeoff, aircraft are guided from their parked locations to safely navigate to the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 16:33 Photo ID: 8238766 VIRIN: 240213-F-TE518-1265 Resolution: 6026x4017 Size: 10.97 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th AMXS supports KC-135 operations at MacDill [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.