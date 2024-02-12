Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces-Space Commander, right, makes remakrs for the panel discussion "Space order of Battle" during the Air and Space Forces Association 2024 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Stecker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 14:55 Photo ID: 8238607 VIRIN: 240213-F-ZV493-3948 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.92 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Space order of Battle" Panel [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Olivia Stecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.