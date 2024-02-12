Lt. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear, makes remarks for the panel discussion “Space Order of Battle" with Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces-Space Commander, and Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence during the Air and Space Forces Association 2024 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Stecker)

