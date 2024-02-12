Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Space order of Battle" Panel [Image 3 of 7]

    &quot;Space order of Battle&quot; Panel

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Stecker 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces-Space Commander, makes remakrs for the panel discussion "Space order of Battle" during the Air and Space Forces Association 2024 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Stecker)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 14:55
    Location: US
    This work, "Space order of Battle" Panel [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Olivia Stecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Space
    Colorado
    AFA
    AFAColorado

