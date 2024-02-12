Team Dover saving lives, one donation at a time

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Snell, 436th Communication Squadron knowledge management, donates blood during the Armed Services Blood Program blood drive at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2024. Team Dover collectively donated 31 units of blood during the drive which has the potential to save 63 lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US