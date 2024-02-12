Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover saving lives, one donation at a time [Image 1 of 6]

    Team Dover saving lives, one donation at a time

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A donation sticker is placed on a medical supply container during a blood drive at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2024. The Armed Service Blood Program, also known as the Military Blood Program, is the official military provider of blood products to U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 13:13
    Photo ID: 8238408
    VIRIN: 240212-F-PU288-1002
    Resolution: 4576x2203
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover saving lives, one donation at a time [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Blood drive
    ASBP
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover

