A donation sticker is placed on a medical supply container during a blood drive at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2024. The Armed Service Blood Program, also known as the Military Blood Program, is the official military provider of blood products to U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)
This work, Team Dover saving lives, one donation at a time, by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
