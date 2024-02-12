Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Gwath, Humans of Holloman

    Staff Sgt. Gwath, Humans of Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adaw Gwath, 49th Wing Chapel resource management NCOIC, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 5, 2024. As the resource management NCOIC, Gwath is responsible for making sure the funds that the chapel collects are allocated properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 12:46
    Photo ID: 8238225
    VIRIN: 240205-F-WJ136-1028
    Resolution: 5424x3609
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Gwath, Humans of Holloman, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman Chapel, Chapel, Holloman AFB, 49th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT