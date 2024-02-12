Recruiters and Golden Knights Support Kinnelon Highschool Football Military Appreciation Game

United States Military Academy cadets with the West Point Parachute Team conducts a parachute demonstration in a football game at Kinnelon High School, Kinnelon, New Jersey on Sept. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)
