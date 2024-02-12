Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiters and Golden Knights Support Kinnelon Highschool Football Military Appreciation Game [Image 21 of 22]

    Recruiters and Golden Knights Support Kinnelon Highschool Football Military Appreciation Game

    KINNELON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    United States Military Academy cadets with the West Point Parachute Team conducts a parachute demonstration in a football game at Kinnelon High School, Kinnelon, New Jersey on Sept. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 12:24
    VIRIN: 230914-Z-AA072-1168
    Location: KINNELON, NJ, US
    TAGS

    Parachute
    Football
    Golden Knights
    Recruiter
    Airborne
    Westpoint

