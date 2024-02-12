Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman hosts round-robin basketball tournament [Image 2 of 2]

    Holloman hosts round-robin basketball tournament

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Datravius Sparrow, Holloman Base Basketball Team guard, shoots a basketball during a tournament at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 27, 2024. Holloman is a part of the Central U.S. Military Basketball League, which is a part of the Military Basketball Association. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 12:27
    Photo ID: 8238194
    VIRIN: 240127-F-WJ136-2281
    Resolution: 3011x4525
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    This work, Holloman hosts round-robin basketball tournament [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

