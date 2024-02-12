U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Datravius Sparrow, Holloman Base Basketball Team guard, shoots a basketball during a tournament at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 27, 2024. Holloman is a part of the Central U.S. Military Basketball League, which is a part of the Military Basketball Association. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 12:27
|Photo ID:
|8238194
|VIRIN:
|240127-F-WJ136-2281
|Resolution:
|3011x4525
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman hosts round-robin basketball tournament [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT