Holloman hosts round-robin basketball tournament

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Datravius Sparrow, Holloman Base Basketball Team guard, watches a free throw attempt during a tournament at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 27, 2024. After winning 81-77, Holloman handed the West Texas Men's basketball team their first loss of the season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

