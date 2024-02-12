Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Irvington Gym Takeover [Image 1 of 2]

    Irvington Gym Takeover

    IRVINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, conducts Army Combat Fitness training in a gym take over at Irvington High School, New Jersey, Oct. 25, 2023. Able Company Recruiters sought to teach health and fitness to the student body at Irvington highschool to have students demonstrate to themselves that they could have a potential future in military service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 11:43
    Photo ID: 8238098
    VIRIN: 231026-Z-AA072-1161
    Resolution: 6160x4640
    Size: 10.91 MB
    Location: IRVINGTON, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Recruiter
    Confidence
    Fitness
    Readiness
    Highschool
    ACFT

