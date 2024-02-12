Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGILE FLAG 24-1 [Image 2 of 3]

    AGILE FLAG 24-1

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eduardo Figueroa Varela 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    A C-130H Hercules from Montana Air National Guard takes off from the flight line from March Air Reserve Base, California, on Jan. 29, 2024. The aircraft supported the Air Combat Command as part of the AGILE FLAG 24-1. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Eduardo Figueroa Varela)

