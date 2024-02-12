U.S. Airmen participating on AGILE FLAG 2024, aboard a C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft at March ARB, 29 January 2024. AGILE FLAG 2024 tested the 4th Fighter Wing's ability to response under the ACE concept. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Eduardo Figueroa Varela)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.0866
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 11:40
|Photo ID:
|8238093
|VIRIN:
|240129-Z-DK595-1026
|Resolution:
|6480x4325
|Size:
|33.02 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AGILEFLAG 2024-1 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Eduardo Figueroa Varela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT