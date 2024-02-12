Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired US Army Chemical Corps command sergeant major named 2023 Defender of Liberty [Image 8 of 8]

    Retired US Army Chemical Corps command sergeant major named 2023 Defender of Liberty

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (left), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva (right), the 20th CBRNE Command senior enlisted leader, present the 2023 Defender of Liberty award to retired Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Graham (second from right) and a Certificate of Appreciation to his wife Melony Graham (second from left), on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Feb. 8. Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Graham was the fifth senior enlisted leader of the 20th CBRNE Command. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gregory Hazeltine.

    This work, Retired US Army Chemical Corps command sergeant major named 2023 Defender of Liberty [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

