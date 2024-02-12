Retired US Army Chemical Corps command sergeant major named 2023 Defender of Liberty

Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (left), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva (right), the 20th CBRNE Command senior enlisted leader, present the 2023 Defender of Liberty award to retired Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Graham (second from right) and a Certificate of Appreciation to his wife Melony Graham (second from left), on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Feb. 8. Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Graham was the fifth senior enlisted leader of the 20th CBRNE Command. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gregory Hazeltine.

