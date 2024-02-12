U.S. Army Sgt. Celestina Magana, a Joint Task Force-Bravo surgical technician, recited the noncomissionned officer creed during a joint NCO induction ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Feb. 9, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.1400
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 10:08
|Photo ID:
|8237896
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-RU464-1299
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo hosts Joint NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
