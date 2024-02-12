Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo and the Honduran Air Force attend a joint NCO Induction Ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Feb. 9, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 10:08
|Photo ID:
|8237888
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-RU464-1227
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
