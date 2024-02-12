Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 6 of 12]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Approximately 100 U.S. and Honduran noncommissioned officers pose for a photo prior to a joint NCO induction ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Feb. 9, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 10:08
    Photo ID: 8237887
    VIRIN: 240209-F-RU464-1161
    Resolution: 5802x3861
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-Bravo hosts Joint NCO Induction Ceremony

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

