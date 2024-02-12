Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company CFT [Image 2 of 3]

    Fox Company CFT

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Combat Fitness Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 10, 2024. The CFT is an annual fitness test that measures a Marine’s combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 09:33
    Photo ID: 8237840
    VIRIN: 240210-M-WD009-1166
    Resolution: 6695x4466
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company CFT [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

