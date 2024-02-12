SecAF Kendall leads senior leader discussion on reoptimizing for great power competition

Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller Kristyn Jones, performing the duties of the undersecretary of the Air Force, makes remarks for the panel discussion “Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition: A Senior Leaders Discussion” with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman during the Air and Space Forces Association 2024 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 12, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

