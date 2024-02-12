Kevin Aycock, a materials engineer at Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) Materials Engineering Division, uses a metallograph to analyze the microstructure of a piece of metal at high magnification. The Materials Engineering Division utilizes state of the art laboratory equipment to perform research, testing and evaluation activities as well as to develop and continually improve the processes in use within FRCE. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 08:48
|Photo ID:
|8237801
|VIRIN:
|240117-N-DG753-1026
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.73 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE Materials Engineering Division boosts aircraft performance, efficiency and safety [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE Materials Engineering Division boosts aircraft performance, efficiency and safety
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT