Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCE Materials Engineering Division boosts aircraft performance, efficiency and safety [Image 2 of 4]

    FRCE Materials Engineering Division boosts aircraft performance, efficiency and safety

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Latane Mason, a materials engineer at Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) Materials Engineering Division, tests a piece of metal using a macro hardness tester. The Materials Engineering Division utilizes state of the art laboratory equipment to perform research, testing and evaluation activities as well as to develop and continually improve the processes in use within FRCE. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 08:48
    Photo ID: 8237793
    VIRIN: 240117-N-DG753-1017
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.05 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE Materials Engineering Division boosts aircraft performance, efficiency and safety [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FRCE Materials Engineering Division boosts aircraft performance, efficiency and safety
    FRCE Materials Engineering Division boosts aircraft performance, efficiency and safety
    FRCE Materials Engineering Division boosts aircraft performance, efficiency and safety
    FRCE Materials Engineering Division boosts aircraft performance, efficiency and safety

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FRCE Materials Engineering Division boosts aircraft performance, efficiency and safety

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineering
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT