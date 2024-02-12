FRCE Materials Engineering Division boosts aircraft performance, efficiency and safety

Latane Mason, a materials engineer at Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) Materials Engineering Division, tests a piece of metal using a macro hardness tester. The Materials Engineering Division utilizes state of the art laboratory equipment to perform research, testing and evaluation activities as well as to develop and continually improve the processes in use within FRCE. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)

