Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony

The "Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Arts in Health Program" Black History Month art exhibit at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, Feb. 12, 2024. The theme for Black History Month 2024 is "African Americans in the Arts." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

