    Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    The "Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Arts in Health Program" Black History Month art exhibit at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, Feb. 12, 2024. The theme for Black History Month 2024 is "African Americans in the Arts." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 08:30
    VIRIN: 240212-N-FH905-1018
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US
    This work, Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Art exhibit
    Walter Reed
    Black History Month
    Bethesda
    DHA

