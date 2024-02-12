Capt. Melissa Austin, right, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's director, hugs Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Shokouf Shadabi, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Bethesda, during a Black History Month art exhibit ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Feb. 12, 2024. The theme for Black History Month 2024 is "African Americans in the Arts." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 08:30 Photo ID: 8237744 VIRIN: 240212-N-FH905-1010 Resolution: 5170x3451 Size: 1.13 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.