Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony [Image 3 of 8]

    Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Shokouf Shadabi, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Bethesda, speaks during a Black History Month art exhibit ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Feb. 12, 2024. The theme for Black History Month 2024 is "African Americans in the Arts." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 08:30
    Photo ID: 8237743
    VIRIN: 240212-N-FH905-1007
    Resolution: 4105x2740
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony
    Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony
    Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony
    Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony
    Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony
    Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony
    Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony
    Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Art exhibit
    Walter Reed
    Black History Month
    Bethesda
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT