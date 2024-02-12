Walter Reed holds Black History Month: Arts in Health Program art exhibit ceremony

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Shokouf Shadabi, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Bethesda, speaks during a Black History Month art exhibit ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Feb. 12, 2024. The theme for Black History Month 2024 is "African Americans in the Arts." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

