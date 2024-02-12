Left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael S. Harrell commander of 839th Transportation Battalion applies the rank of Staff Sergeant to newly appointed U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cesar G. Garcia assigned to 839th Transportation Battalion, during the promotion ceremony at Camp Darby, Italy, Feb 09, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 07:07 Photo ID: 8237690 VIRIN: 240209-A-II094-1197 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.7 MB Location: LIVORNO, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 839th Transportation Battalion promotion ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.