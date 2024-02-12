Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    839th Transportation Battalion promotion ceremony [Image 8 of 10]

    839th Transportation Battalion promotion ceremony

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael S. Harrell commander of 839th Transportation Battalion applies the rank of Staff Sergeant to newly appointed U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cesar G. Garcia assigned to 839th Transportation Battalion, during the promotion ceremony at Camp Darby, Italy, Feb 09, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    This work, 839th Transportation Battalion promotion ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    839th Transportatio Battalion.

